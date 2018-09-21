ULTHA Streaming New Track “Cyanide Lips”

A second track of Ultha’s upcoming album The Inextricable Wandering has been released. Delve into the depths of sorrow with “Cyanide Lips” below.

The Inextricable Wandering will be released as ltd. Digipak CD, gatefold 2LP and digitally on October 5th. Preorders are available at this location.

The 2LP version is available in the following vinyl colours:

Black vinyl: unlimited

White vinyl: ltd. to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro --- SOLD OUT

Golden vinyl: ltd. to 200 copies, available at various online stores

Clear vinyl: ltd. to 100 copies, exclusively offered by Ultha

Silver vinyl: ltd. to 100 copies, exclusively available at Vendetta Records --- SOLD OUT

"Cyanide Lips":

“The Avarist (Eyes Of A Tragedy)”:

Lineup:

Manuel (Drums)

Ralf (Guitar)

Chris (Bass/Vocals)

Ralph (Guitar/Vocals)

Andy (Electronics)