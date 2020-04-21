ULTHAR To Unleash Providence Full-Length In June; "Through Downward Dynasties" Streaming Now

Bay area blackened death cult, Ulthar, will release their second full-length, Providence, via 20 Buck Spin on June 12th.

With the release of their Cosmovore debut in 2018, Ulthar presented a twisted and warped dystopia where furiously-paced, inverted death metal and scathing angular blackness defined a new way forward. Now the band returns with the grotesquely intangible Providence, whereby Uldthar stretches the fabric of previously trod worlds into idiosyncratic new forms and elevated levels of primal intellect.

The unyielding Ulthar attack doubles down on Providence with figures becoming more sickening and shapes more savage. An immensity like spiraling ancient monoliths too tall to comprehend and bending inward upon themselves envelops adherents to this realm. Duly diabolic voices guide this odyssey through the incongruous caverns of absurdity, obscure texts and manifold vitriol.

Releasing at a time where our own world has devolved into a surrealistic nightmare of viral trepidation and encased solitude, Ulthar's Providence becomes a prescient view into the strange paradoxes that only months ago seemed unbelievable but now all too possible. Where horizons cease, where grace is dead, where nothing lives, so be it amen.

Featuring within its ranks Shelby Lermo (Vastum, Extremity), Justin Ennis (Void Omnia, Vale), and Steve Peacock (Mastery, Pandiscordian Necrogenesis, Pale Chalice), Ulthar's Providence was recorded by Greg Wilkinson (Brainoil, Deathgrave) at Earhammer Studios, mastered by Adam Tucker (False, Thou, Obsequiae) at Signaturetone Recording and comes swathed again in the staggering art renderings of renowned British fantasy illustrator Ian Miller with layout by Ross Sewage (Exhumed, Impaled).

Providence will be released on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats with pre-orders to be unveiled in the coming weeks. In the meantime, enjoy "Through Downward Dynasties".

Fans of Absu, Immortal, Gorguts, and Blood Incantation pay heed. Providence artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Churn"

"Undying Spear"

"Providence"

"Through Downward Dynasties"

"Cudgel"

"Furnace Hibernation"

"Narcissus Drowning"

"Humanoid Knot"

