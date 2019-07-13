Ultimate Guitar Showcases METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO - "He Is The Best One Could Want In A Bass Player"

Since time immemorial, bass players around the world have more often than not been unacknowledged for their role in the band, so much so that an untrained ear might even unaware of its presence, even leading many to think of the presence of a bassist in a band as completely arbitrary. While the claim that you don't really need a bassist, if overstretched and in dire circumstances, is technically somewhat kinda true, it is also true that you can eat your toast unbuttered, but neither seem like life choices that any person in their right mind would voluntarily pick, and the folks at Ultimate-Guitar.com like their toast well buttered.

Following is an excerpt from a new UG article where they explore the reasons why Metallica's Robert Trujillo is the best example of what makes a great bass player and how important his role in the band is.

"Part of being a great musician is knowing and doing your part in the band at a top notch (which is arguably even more important when the rhythm section is concerned), but there's also the matter of virtuosity and the ability to make one's chosen instrument really shine (John Myung anybody?), and Trujillo bridges the gap between the two beautifully.

Trujillo brings the best of both worlds when it comes to bass-playing. A tremendously talented musician, he has managed to make the bass in Metallica more prominent both on-stage as well as in the studio, but never at the expense of the rest of the band. He recognizes the supporting role of his instrument and plays it to its strengths. His stage presence is likewise undeniably felt but never overdrawn. Simply put, he is the best one could want in a bass player."

Read the complete article here.