Ultimate Jam Night Celebrates BLACK SABBATH’s 50th Anniversary; Videos Streaming

Last Tuesday former/ current members of DIO (Scott Warren), Testament (Steve Smyth), Forbidden (Craig LoCicero, Mark Hernandez, Steve Smyth), Suicidal Tendencies (Ra Diaz), Prong (Jason Christopher), Flotsam & Jetsam (Michael Spencer), Dark Sky Choir (Ira Black) and Armored Saint (Phil Sandoval) were amongst 50 plus players at Ultimate Jam Night’s Black Sabbath 50th Anniversary show and performed from Black Sabbath’s iconic catalog.

Special Guests Bay Area metal band Dress The Dead featuring Kayla Dixon (Witch Mountain), Craig LoCicero (Forbidden), Mark Hernandez (Forbidden), Mikey Rowan (Insolence) and James Walker opened the show.

Performers included:

•Scott Warren (Black Sabbath, Dio)

•Ra Diaz (Suicidal Tendencies)

•Steve Smyth (One Machine, Testament, Forbidden, Nevermore)

•Craig Locicero (Dress The Dead, Forbidden)

•Jason Christopher (Prong, Corey Taylor, Ministry)

•Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir)

•Phil Sandoval (Armored Saint)

•Neil Turbin (Deathriders, Bleed The Hunger, Anthrax)

•Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot)

•Michael Spencer (Flotsam & Jetsam)

•Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr Big)

•Jerry Montano (Hellyeah, Danzig)

•Dan Mcnay (Jack Russells Great White, Montrose)

•Jimmy Keegan (Santana, Spock’s Beard)

•Dicki Fliszar (Jack Russells Great White, Bruce Dickinson)

•Matt Duncan (Dc4)

•Shawn Duncan (Dc4, Odin)

•Fred Aching (Powerflo, Billy Bio)

•Adi Argelazi (White Witch)

•Chris Turbis (Mr Crowley)

•David Diaz (Mr Crowley)

•David Macdonald (Whitesnake’d)

•Doug Weiand (The Chimpz)

•Francis Cassol (Rage In My Eyes, Paul Dianno)

•Geo Evan Geo (Race No More)

•Gabriel Connor (Red Devil Vortex)

•Iago Marcondes (Red Devil Vortex)

•Johnny Blade (Nightsword, The Young Royals)

•Justin Manning (Hellriders, Crowned By Fire)

•Kayla Dixon (Dress The Dead)

•Mark Hernandez (Dress The Dead, Forbidden)

•James Walker (Dress The Dead)

•Mikey Rowan (Dress The Dead, Insolence)

•Ricky Bonazza (Butcher Babies)

•Jon Statham (Five Pound Opinion)

•Roby Vitari (Mindwars)

Swede (Band Of Liars)

•Atara Glazer (Plastic Rhino)

•Michael Hampton (Under The Sun)

•Amelia Gioello (Under The Sun)

•Andrew Frankel (Under The Sun)

•Andy Pastore (Under The Sun)

•Steve Britain (Under The Sun)

Videos courtesy of Jessica Chase:

“Children Of The Sea” (featuring Dress The Dead, Steve Smyth, Scott Warren):

“Trashed” (featuring Matt Starr, Ira Black, Jerry Montano, Jimmy Keegan, Mikey Rowan):

“Sabbath Bloody Sabbath” (featuring Paulie Z, Ira Black, Michael Spencer, Fred Aching):

(Photo by: Mimi Franco)