Ultimate Jam Night Pays Tribute To PANTERA; Video Streaming

On Tuesday night (June 24th), Ultimate Jam Night paid tribute to Pantera at the world famous Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA.

Artists including bassist Tony Campos (Fear Factory, Static X), guitarist Ira Black (I Am Morbid, Westfield Massacre), Monte Pittman (Prong, Madonna), Doc Coyle (God Forbid, Vagus Nerve), Jesse Blaze Snider, Dio Britto (Westfield Massacre), Rafael Moreira (Paul Stanley, Magnetico), Shannon Bizzy (Triple Burner), Paulie Z (Ultimate Jame Night Z Rock), L.A.'s Pantera tributes Cowgirls From Hell, Travis Shaw (101 Proof) and Trendkill Revolution were among the 50 artists at the sold out event.

Videos below by Johnny Angel:

(Photo - Jerry Averill)