Ultimate Jam Night Presents “Ultimate Pride Night” To Support LGBTQ Community, Anti-Bullying And The Trevor Project

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running show in residency at the Whisky A Go Go, presents a special-edition of its award-winning program called “Ultimate Pride Night”, tonight, June 5th, at the Whisky A Go Go. Doors open at 8 PM. The event is free for anyone 21+.

The night will begin with a full-set return of acclaimed all-girl band Betty Blowtorch who released the 2001 album Are You Man Enough and had disbanded after the tragic death of their front person.

The purpose of Tuesday’s “Ultimate Pride Night” is to support the LGBTQ community by assembling a full cast of straight and gay performers, creating awareness for anti-bullying, and raise funds for The Trevor Project, a national organization that provides crisis intervention to LGBTQ people between the ages of 13 - 24.

The event will be live broadcast at facebook.com/ultimatejamnight.

A wide range of artists scheduled to appear including Marcella Detroit, co-writer of “Lay Down Sally” with Eric Clapton, and vocalist for Shakespear's Sister, Rudy Cardenas from American Idol, Dug Pinnick of Kings X. Additionally, 57 performers from some of the world’s largest and esteemed musical acts including including Chuck Wright of Quiet Riot, Paulie Z of The Sweet, Joe Travers (Joe Satriani), Derek Andersson (The Bangles), Phil Varone (Saigon Kick, Skid Row), Ira Black (I Am Morbid), Gabe Gordon (Natalie Merchant), George Pajon (Black Eyed Peas) and more will participate.

The night will also include #NoJoke www.nojokefilm.com a worldwide anti-bully program features notables including Julian Lennon, Jeff Goldblum, Patrick Stewart, Slash and others in its quest to stamp out bullying. The song “Colorblind” by its founder Andrew Cole will be performed.

Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot bassist Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night features a rotating cast of players in a completely unrehearsed format.