Ultimate Jam Night To Broadcast Via RYouLive Beginning With NAMM 2019 Tonight

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running show in residence at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles has announced its association with RYouLive, a unique global livestream broadcast outlet beginning with its NAMM 2019 show entitled The Power Of Music today (Saturday, January 26th) at 8:00pm PST.



Started by executives and developers previously associated with Swedish tech powerhouses Spotify and Telia AB, RYouLive now has office as well as broadcast hubs in 12 major markets around the world. Livestream broadcasts are available via a Free downloadable app at Google Play, and Apple iTunes. A simple registration process allows the viewer to have access to a world of innovative content.



Ultimate Jam Night will have its own dedicated channel, and broadcast of the 2019 Ultimate NAMM Night The Power of Music show live from NAMM will be easily accessible via a single click. The January 26th performance will feature over 90 artists including Steve Vai, Billy Sheehan; members of Exodus, Anthrax, and The Butcher Babies; Rikki Rockett of Poison, Fuel’s Brett Scallions, Members of Candlebox and the Black Eyed Peas, and Glam band The Sweet amongst others in a completely unrehearsed format.



Started in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night is a weekly live show presented free of charge at the Whisky A Go Go. Based around a community atmosphere, the show features the world’s best performing musicians, charitable giving, comedic interludes, and other performance experiences. For more information, visit Facebook or UltimateJamNight.com.