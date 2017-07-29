Ultimate Jam Night To Hold Tribute For ADRENALINE MOB Accident Victim David Z.

Ultimate Jam Night will honor David Zablidowsky, bassist for Adrenaline Mob who died in a recent tour accident, at its long-standing show in residency at Hollywood’s Whisky A Go Go on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. The event will feature some of rock music’s biggest names. Doors open at 8 PM. The event is free of charge and will be broadcast worldwide on Zinna.TV.

Guest appearances and performances include Dee Snider, Sebastian Bach, Jesse Hughes from Eagles of Death Metal, Mike Portnoy of The Winery Dogs, Rikki Rockett of Poison, Dug Pinnick of King’s X, Jeff Scott Soto, Bruce Kulick of Grand Funk and Kiss, Marq Torienof the Bullet Boys, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal formerly of Guns N Roses, The Wood family and Roddy Chong from Trans-Siberian Orchestra. More guest artists will be named right up until show time.

Also in appearance will be long-standing Ultimate Jam Night House band members including Ultimate Jam Night creator Chuck Wright of Quiet Riot, Matt Starr of Mr. Big, Walter Ino of Survivor, Mitch Perry of MSG, along with Joe Travers of Duran Duran, and Sean McNabb of Lynch Mob.

The night will center on long-time Ultimate Jam Night show host Paul Zablidowsky, who is the brother of the deceased Adrenaline Mob bassist.

David Zablidowsky, better known as “David Z.” was a highly regarded musician based on the east coast. Before joining Adrenaline Mob, he had been a part of the popular Trans Siberian Orchestra. Along with his brother Paul the two had been a part of the band Z02 featured in the IFC TV series “Z Rock”.

Although lesser known than his contemporaries, David Zablidowsky was active in developing young people through music.

To continue his legacy, the David Z Scholarship Fund has been created for the music school at Brooklyn College. Contributions can be made at the event or via the following secure web address here. Please mark all funds with the designation “David Z”.