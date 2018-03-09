Ultimate Jam Night To Honor SLAYER Next Week

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running weekly show in residency at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California, today announced a special-edition All Star event to honor the final tour of Slayer. The show will be held on Tuesday, March 13th with doors at 8 PM. The event is free, first-come first-served, and will be broadcast worldwide on Heavy Metal Television.

Featured in performance will be a “who’s who” of the heavy metal scene including the entire band of Prong, current and former members of Danzig, Testament, Nevermore, I Am Morbid, Huntress, Trauma, Bad Wolves, Westfield Massacre, Nuclear Salvation and more. A performers list can be found on Facebook with additional players added right up until showtime.

Slayer, announced in January, plans for their final tour after nearly 40 years as a band. The creator of monster genre hits including “Raining Blood” – has a passionate and extremely loyal fan base. The night is slated to honor the band and its fans.As is its custom, Ultimate Jam Night will craft an evening of unrehearsed music with heavy metal stars heavily influenced by the band. The evening will be hosted by former MTV personality and metal musical artist Jesse Snider.

Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night is a community-oriented weekly show featuring a rotating cast of world-class artists in a completely unrehearsed format. The event covers multiple genres and is free.