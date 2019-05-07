ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT To Host Santana & Friends Celebration Tonight

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running show in residency at the Whisky A Go Go, today announced its “Santana & Friends” celebration of Latin Rock Jam to take place tonight, Tuesday, May 7th, at 8 PM at Hollywood’s Whisky A Go Go. The event is free of charge to those 21 and over and will be broadcast worldwide on RYouLive.

An All-Star list of Latin and Rock performers are slated to participate. Among those confirmed to appear are Santana performer JB Eckl; Sal Rodriguez, long-time drummer for WAR; famed Cuban drummer Ramses Rodriquez; bassist Pancho Tomaselli of WAR, Tower of Power, and Philm; Spanish Flamenco guitarist Victor Torres; El Chicano keyboardist Joey Navarro; critically-acclaimed Mexican singer/guitarist Jose Garcia; and American Idol singer Rudy Cardenas.

In addition to Latin rock artists, the evening’s house band will include BX3 drummer John Mader, guitarist Mitch Perry from MSG, Edgar Winter, and The Sweet; Ultimate Jam Night founder and long-time Quiet Riot bassist Chuck Wright; and Ultimate Jam Night host and vocalist Paulie Z from The Sweet.

Started in 2015 by Quiet Riot bassist Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night is now in its 196th edition. In its over 4 ½ years of existence the show has hosted thousands of the world’s finest musicians and bands, raised monies for numerous charitable and relief efforts; and honored some of music’s greatest talent all in a free “community-like” atmosphere called “The Jam Fam”.