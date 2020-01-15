Ultimate Jam Night’s “Ultimate NAMM Night 3” Changes Entry To Guest-List Only Admission

Ultimate Jam Night has announced the elimination of General Admission entry for its upcoming “Ultimate NAMM Night” show on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Hilton Anaheim. The event will now be by guest-list only. 100 artists are scheduled to appear.

Overwhelming advance demand along with new capacity constraints from Anaheim officials, have forced the implementation of a guest-list only entry policy.

Ultimate Jam Night regrets the inconvenience this may cause. While many will be disappointed, we’ve chosen to inform the public in real-time. This way, music fans can make alternate plans for their NAMM experience.

Called “Ultimate NAMM Night” to coincide with the convention, this year’s effort builds upon a show voted as a “Top 3” NAMM Moment of 2019.

The show will again feature performances by an All-Star artist list that includes Mike Portnoy (Winery Dogs, Dream Theatre), Dug Pinnick (Kings X, KXM), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob), Derek St. Holmes (the voice the Ted Nugent band) and Dave Amato (R.E.O. Speedwagon), Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot), Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), Kat Dyson (Prince), Divinity Roxx (Beyouncé), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Phil Demmel (Vio-lence), Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir, Lizzy Borden, Metal Church), Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper, Beasto Blanco, Alice Cooper), Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies), Michael Spencer (Flotsam & Jetsam), James LoMenzo (John Fogerty, Megadeth, White Lion), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Dilana, Tiffany and many more. Also included will be a full band performances by Jack Russell’s Great White and Hurricane. Additional performers will be added right up until showtime.

Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night is community-oriented event that features live unrehearsed performances by some of music’s greatest talent, charitable-giving, comedic interludes, walk-around characters, and other entertainers. It is presented each week free-of-charge at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California.