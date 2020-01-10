Ultimate Jam Night’s “Ultimate NAMM Night 3” To Feature Over 100 Performers In Free Show At NAMM 2020

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running community oriented show in residency at the Whisky A Go Go presents its third annual show at NAMM on Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Hilton Anaheim California Ballroom. Entry is Free of charge and requires no NAMM badge. The show is again presented by RCF.

Called “Ultimate NAMM Night” to coincide with the convention, this year’s effort builds upon a show voted as a “Top 3” NAMM Moment of 2019.

The show will again feature performances by an All-Star artist list that includes Mike Portnoy (Winery Dogs, Dream Theatre), Dug Pinnick (Kings X, KXM), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob), Derek St. Holmes (the voice the Ted Nugent band) and Dave Amato (R.E.O. Speedwagon), Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot), Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), Kat Dyson (Prince), Divinity Roxx (Beyouncé), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Phil Demmel (Vio-lence), Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir, Lizzy Borden, Metal Church), Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper, Beasto Blanco, Alice Cooper), Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies), Michael Spencer (Flotsam & Jetsam), James LoMenzo (John Fogerty, Megadeth, White Lion), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Dilana, Tiffany and many more. Also included will be a full band performances by Jack Russell’s Great White and Hurricane. Additional performers will be added right up until showtime.

Over 100 performers will present a show incorporating multiple genres of music including Glam, Rock, Prog, and Metal to that continues to portray the mission of Ultimate Jam Night – bringing people together through live music.

As is the Ultimate Jam Night custom, the show is offered free-of-charge with General Admission entry distributed on-site the night of the show. Details can be found at Facebook.

Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night is community-oriented event that features live unrehearsed performances by some of music’s greatest talent, charitable-giving, comedic interludes, walk-around characters, and other entertainers. It is presented each week free-of-charge at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California.