ULTRA-VIOLENCE Release "Welcome To The Freakshow" Lyric Video

Ultra-Violence have released a lyric video for "Welcome To The Freakshow", a track from their new album Operation Misdirection, out now via Candlelight/Spinefarm Records.

Featuring guest guitar solos by Simone Mularoni, Ultra-Violence's producer and DGM's guitar player, here's what lead singer and guitarist Loris Castiglia has to say about the lyrics: "I got inspired (well, more triggered than inspired) by all the people who asked me what I do for a living and gave me that “stop dreaming and get a job” look while saying “wow, that’s cool!”. I hate those people. They study, get a job, get married, have a kid or two. They feel like they’re doing great and everyone’s proud of them, but then what? All that’s ordinary and it’ll soon become routine. And they’ll suddenly find out that everyone may be proud of them, but they’re not. So, that’s what this song’s about: do what really makes you happy and not what people think it’s best for you."

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Cadaver Decomposition Island"

"Welcome To The Freakshow"

"My Fragmented Self"

"The Acrobat"

"Nomophobia"

"Money For Nothing" (Dire Straits cover)

"The Stain On My Soul Remains"

"Shining Perpetuity"

"Cadaver Decomposition Island" video: