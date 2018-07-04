ULTRA-VIOLENCE To Release Operation Misdirection Album This Month; "Cadaver Decomposition Island" Music Video Streaming

Ultra-Violence will release their new album Operation Misdirection on July 27th via Candlelight/Spinefarm Records. Watch a video for the lead track "Cadaver Decomposition Island" below, and pre-order the album here.

The first single "Cadaver Decomposition Island" boasts some of the fastest and most brutal Ultra-Violence riffs to date, yet also features some of the most melodic elements on the album.

Lead singer and guitaris Loris Castiglia states: "It’s my favourite track off the new album. It's a song about the greatness of nature and the endless circle of life, death and rebirth. It's also the last song we wrote for the record and it perfectly shows what Ultra-Violence is right now."

Tracklisting:

"Cadaver Decomposition Island"

"Welcome To The Freakshow"

"My Fragmented Self"

"The Acrobat"

"Nomophobia"

"Money For Nothing" (Dire Straits cover)

"The Stain On My Soul Remains"

"Shining Perpetuity"

"Cadaver Decomposition Island" video: