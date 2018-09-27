ULTRAPHONIX Featuring COREY GLOVER, GEORGE LYNCH Streaming New Song "What You Say"

Original Human Music, the debut album by Ultraphonix, the new creation of Corey Glover (Living Colour) and George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob), alongside the great rhythm section formed by drummer Chris Moore and Pancho Tomaselli on bass, is out now via earMUSIC. The album track "What You Say" is available for streaming below.

Original Human Music was co-produced by Bob Daspit (Sammy Hagar) and it displays the magic match between Corey Glover's iconic voice and George Lynch's unique style on the guitar.

The core and value of Ultraphonix lies in the songwriting and the quality of the songs. Original Human Music is an album where Glover's profound and thoughtful lyrics sound loud - together with the warm and heavy wall of sound created by George Lynch. It's all sustained by a rhythm section that can go anywhere musically.

To quote Lynch, "The album sounds like a fusion of early Chili Peppers meets King Crimson meets Judas Priest! It's a super fun band."

Drawing on (very heavy) rock, funk, and jazz influences, the band paints a picture of a band still believing that social consciousness could be celebrated through great rock songs.

Tracklisting:

"Baptism"

"Another Day"

"Walk Run Crawl"

"Counter Culture"

"Heart Full Of Rain"

"Free"

"Wasteland"

"Take A Stand"

"Ain't Too Late"

"Soul Control"

"What You Say"

"Power Trip"

"What You Say":

"Soul Control":

"Ain't Too Late":

"Take A Stand":

"Wasteland":

"Heart Full Of Rain":

"Counter Culture":

"Baptism":

"Another Day" video:

"Free" lyric video:

"Walk Run Crawl" video: