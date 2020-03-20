UNANIMATED To Finally Reissue Landmark Studio Albums; Pre-Order Launched

Aficionados of blackened Swedish death metal rejoice! Unanimated’s first three studio albums - In The Forest Of The Dreaming Dead (1993), Ancient God Of Evil (1995) and their follow-up In The Light Of Darkness (2009) - will finally be re-released this year after being sold out for years. Unanimated’s sophomore album, Ancient God Of Evil, justly considered one of the best and most influential albums of the entire genre, has never been officially released on vinyl before - until now.

After ironing out a few obstacles, Unanimated and Century Media Records are proud to announce that both Ancient God Of Evil and In The Light Of Darkness are set to be released on May 15 on CD & LP. The release date of In The Forest Of The Dreaming Dead will also be announced soon.

Richard Cabeza (Bass) comments: “We are very excited to finally be able to re-issue our three prior studio albums...And FINALLY see an official vinyl release of Ancient God of Evil! It's with great pleasure to see these old hyms of darkness and death rise from the undead once again to haunt the light! With new layout and sound that justifies the past, the re-issues of these vinyls and CD's is definitely dedicated to our loyal fans! Beware... The firestorm is coming!”

Ancient God Of Evil has been fully remastered from the original DAT tape by legendary producer Dan Swanö for its 25th anniversary while the layout part was taken care of by Erik Danielsson (Watain), a long time friend of the band.

Both Ancient God Of Evil and In The Light Of Darkness will get a 180gr gatefold vinyl treatment with enhanced & updated layouts and liner notes. The liner notes are based on an extensive in-depth interview with Richard Cabeza conducted by renowned journalist Chris Dick (Decibel Magazine) and will be released as a three-part series split among the booklets of the three respective albums.

Ancient God Of Evil will be available in the following additional vinyl colors:

- Transparent Red (ltd. to 100) via cmdistro.de

- White (ltd. to 200) via cmdistro.de & various shops

- Silver (ltd. to 200) via Cudgel

In The Light Of Darkness will be available in the following additional vinyl colors:

- Transparent Red (ltd. to 100) via cmdistro.de

- Lilac (ltd. to 200) via cmdistro.de & various shops

- Gold (ltd. to 200) via Cudgel

