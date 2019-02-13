UNANIMATED To Re-Release First Three Albums; New Record Expected In Fall 2019

After the release of last year’s Annihilation EP, Swedish death/black metal rulers, Unanimated, will re-release their first three studio albums in summer 2019 through Century Media Records.

The now legendary first two albums, In The Forest Of The Dreaming Dead (1993) and Ancient God Of Evil (1995), and their follow-up In The Light Of Darkness (2009), have been completely sold out for years and have become highly sought-after releases. Ancient God Of Evil, justly considered one of the most outstanding and influential albums of the entire genre, has never been officially released on vinyl.

All three albums will be released on CD, LP and digitally. Release dates will be announced in the upcoming weeks. Support the band and buy the official and authorized versions.

Unanimated’s fourth studio album is planned for a release in autumn 2019. Updates to follow.