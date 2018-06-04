UNANIMATED To Release Annihilation EP In August

In support of their yet-untitled new studio album, Swedish death/black metal hellhounds Unanimated are releasing the brand new Annihilation EP on August 10th.

Offering four new songs, the band’s first studio recordings since the release of their last album In The Light Of Darkness (2009), Annihilation is a raw and dirty pre-taste of Unanimated’s upcoming studio album, which is planned to be released in late 2018/early 2019.

Annihilation is available on 12” MLP (with 180 gr vinyl and etching on side B) and CD slimcase as well as digitally. The MLP version is worldwide limited to 1,000 copies, the CD version to 2,000 hand-numbered copies only (one time print).

The vinyl version is available in the following colours:

- Black vinyl - limited to 600 copies

- Clear vinyl - limited to 200 copies

- Red vinyl - limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at Cudgel mailorder

- Silver vinyl - limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro

Pre-order the EP here.

Annihilation EP tracklisting:

"Adversarial Fire"

"From A Throne Below"

"Of Fire And Obliteration"

"Annihilation"

Unanimated live:

August

9-11 - PartySan Metal Open Air - Schlotheim, Germany