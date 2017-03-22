UNBOWED To Release Through Endless Tides Album In May; “Stormblood” Playthrough Video Streaming

Canadian progressive black/death metal outfit, Unbowed, have announced their new album, Through Endless Tides, set for release on May 19th. The band offer a sneak peek of their new material with the playthrough video for “Stormblood”, available for streaming below.

The first release demonstrating the band's new existence as a five-piece, Through Endless Tides is not for the faint of heart. Symphonic black metal and progressive death metal meld together to create a masterful and brutally epic sound. Themes of resistance and odds-against-survival run through the album, a canvas on which the intensity of the journey of life is painted. Reflected in the tortured lyrics and battle-cry musical textures, Through Endless Tides is a release which pummels you throughout the entirety of its 45-minute run.

For fans of Behemoth, Amon Amarth, Amorphis and Dimmu Borgir, Unbowed demonstrate a range of influences and maturity beyond their young years. Still only barely twenty, the band have already played alongside Battlecross, Einherjer, The Contortionist and more, and are booking further dates across Canada as we speak.

Through Endless Tides tracklisting:

“Mountaincarver”

“Stormblood”

“Daughter Of The Flood”

“The Discordant Ascent Of A Drowned God”

“Sign Of Slaughter”

“Bleak Ululations”

“Dreaming Of The Deep”

“Diluvian Embrace”

“Stormblood” playthrough:

Live dates:

May

5 - Oshawa, ON

27 - Guelph, ON

August

10 - London, ON

11 - Guelph, ON

12 - Toronto, ON