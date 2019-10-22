UNCIVIL WAR Feat. Former KREATOR, WHIPLASH, HIRAX Members Launch Teaser Video For New Song "Sin"

Former Hirax guitarist Scott Owen has teamed up with drummer Joe Cangelosi (ex-Kreator, Whipslash, Massacre) to launch a new band called Uncivil War. The group is rounded off by bassists Rich Day (ex-Whiplash) and vocalist Patrick Lind (ex-Morbid Saint).

A teaser clip for the song "Sin", from the upcoming album Battle Ground, can be heard below. "Sin" was produced and mixed by former Jungle Rot bassist Chris Wisco (aka Chris Djuricic) at his Studio One in Racine, Wisconsin, and the drums were recorded by Mike Sim at Sim Studios in Brooklyn, New York.

The group recently completed three songs and are scheduled to re-enter the studio some time in late November. Battle Ground is expected some time in 2020.

Uncivil War lineup:

Patrick Lind - Vocals

Scott Owen - Guitars

Rich Day - Bass

Joe Cangelosi - Drums