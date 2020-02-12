UNCIVIL WAR Feat. Former KREATOR, WHIPLASH, HIRAX Members Streaming New Song "Regardless Of Consequence"

Uncivil War, featuring former members of Kreator, Hirax, Whiplash and Massacre, recently completed and mixed three songs for their debut EP and will be releasing all three songs to the public over the next several weeks, starting this week with "Regardless Of Consequence" which can be heard below.

Uncivil War will be back in the studio later this year to concentrate on recording new material for a full length album, and is planning some live shows to bring the fury. Stay tuned for more new music and for all Uncivil War news please visit the bands official Facebook page.

Uncivil War lineup:

Patrick Lind - Vocals

Scott Owen - Guitars

Rich Day - Bass

Joe Cangelosi - Drums