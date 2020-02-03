UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS Announce North American Tour; TWIN TEMPLE To Support
February 3, 2020, 2 hours ago
Having aurally devasted the US and Canada supporting the legendary King Diamond last fall, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats are returning to North America on their own headline tour. Support on the tour will come from Rise Above Records label-mates Twin Temple.
The tour kicks off May 14 in Asbury Park, NJ and wraps up June 7. Please note Twin Temple will not be on the San Jose, CA and Sacramento, CA dates. Find a complete list of dates below.
Tour dates:
May
14 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
15 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
16 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater
18 - Boston, MA - Royale
19 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
20 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls
22 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
24 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
26 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
27 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown
29 - East Park, CO - The Stanley Hotel Pavilion
30 - East Park, CO - The Stanley Hotel Pavilion
June
1 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
2 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz*
3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades*
5 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
6 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
7 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater
12 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival#
* - No Twin Temple
# - Festival Appearance