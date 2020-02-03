UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS Announce North American Tour; TWIN TEMPLE To Support

Having aurally devasted the US and Canada supporting the legendary King Diamond last fall, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats are returning to North America on their own headline tour. Support on the tour will come from Rise Above Records label-mates Twin Temple.

The tour kicks off May 14 in Asbury Park, NJ and wraps up June 7. Please note Twin Temple will not be on the San Jose, CA and Sacramento, CA dates. Find a complete list of dates below.

Tour dates:

May

14 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

15 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

16 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater

18 - Boston, MA - Royale

19 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

20 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls

22 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

24 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

26 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

27 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown

29 - East Park, CO - The Stanley Hotel Pavilion

30 - East Park, CO - The Stanley Hotel Pavilion

June

1 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

2 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz*

3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades*

5 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

6 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

7 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

12 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival#

* - No Twin Temple

# - Festival Appearance