UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS, GRAVEYARD Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and Graveyard are teaming up next March for the Peace Across the Wasteland co-headlining North American Tour. The tour kicks off March 6th in Philadelphia, PA and runs through March 30th in Toronto, ON. Twin Temple will provide support through the March 16th date in San Francisco, CA. On March 18th, Demob Happy will join the tour for the rest of the run. A complete list of dates can be found below. Pre-sales start this Wednesday October 24th and the official public on-sale is this Friday October 26th

Revered Swedish heavy rock band Graveyard is touring in support of their critically heralded 5th album, Peace, which is available now from Nuclear Blast. The band's latest chapter in a celebrated catalog, guides the listener through an ever-changing musical landscape filled with their trademark take on classic rock. From the opening track's blistering declaration that “It Ain't Over Yet” to the final note of heart beating bass on the epic and moody rocker “Low (I Wouldn't Mind)” the band manages to squeeze out every last creative drop of what there is to know, hear and love about the band.

"It's time to let Peace roll out across the Wasteland. Graveyard and Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats will co headline a tour of North America in March 2019. This will be the first time the bands tour together and were both bringing tons of new music. This one is going to leave no mind unblown," says Graveyard of the upcoming run.

The brainchild of singer and guitarist Kevin Starrs, Uncle Acid &The Deadbeats have been making extraordinary music since 2009. After the successful reissue of Vol 1 in 2017, they have now returned in support of their widely acclaimed fifth album, Wasteland. The record is 47 minutes of vital, audacious and frequently bewildering heavy psychedelia, and is instantly recognizable as Starrs' most immersive and evocative body of work yet.

"We're looking forward to travelling across the wasteland and destroying minds with Graveyard in 2019. This will be our first North American tour in three years so it feels long overdue. See you down the front!" says Uncle Acid frontman Kevin Starrs.

Dates:

March

6 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

7 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live*

8 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel*

9 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade*

11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

12 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live!*

14 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren*

15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern*

16 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield*

18 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox**

19 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom**

20 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater**

22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall**

23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre**

25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue**

26 – Chicago, IL – Metro**

28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel**

29 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre**

30 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall**

*Twin Temple supports

**Demob Happy supports