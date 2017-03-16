UNCOMMON EVOLUTION Sign With Argonauta Records; Junkyard Jesus EP Due This Summer

Argonauta Records has announced the signing of stoner/hard rockers, Uncommon Evolution.

Uncommon Evolution hails from high in the mountains of North West Montana USA. Since forming in the spring of 2013, they have traveled all over the country and had the honour of playing the South by South West Festival in Austin Texas, where they also love to record at the Machine Shop Recording Studio.

With fiery vocals, big ballsy riffs and grooves thick enough to shake mountains, these guys have honed a sound truly all their own, though their wide ranging influences shine through in a cornucopia of flavour.

Most recently, the legendary producer, Machine (Clutch, Lamb Of God, Crobot, etc.) produced, mixed and mastered their new EP, Junkyard Jesus, to be released by Argonauta Records early this summer.

The band says: “We are so STOKED to partner up with Argonauta Records on this release!! It has been an amazing journey so far and with Argonauta, we’re going to kick more ass then we thought possible. We can’t thank our families, friends and fans enough, for helping us to continue growing and evolving. See you soon.”