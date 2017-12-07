UNCURED Announced As Special Guests For CRADLE OF FILTH's North American Tour

Progressive death metal band, Uncured, will be joining Cradle Of Filth and Jinger for a massive North American tour, kicking off in Dallas, TX on March 29th.

Tour dates:

March

27 - Sala Corona - Mexico City, MX *

29 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

30 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

31 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

April

2 - Revolution Live - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

3 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

5 - Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

7 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

8 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

10 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

11 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

12 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

13 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

14 - Music Hall Minneapolis - Minneapolis, MN

16 - The Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

17 - Rockwell at the Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - The Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

20 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

21 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

22 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

* Cradle Of Filth only

Uncured recently released a video for the track “Opium Den”.

"91 people die every day from an opioid overdose." - US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

"Opium Den" is an exposé that explores the consequences of opioid addiction. Directed by David Brodsky, metal's iconic film-maker, the video is a harsh microcosm that illustrates the impact of opioid abuse while still capturing the humanity of the disease's victims. “Opium Den” vividly depicts how the disease of opioid addiction can attack any family, putting even children at risk. We hope it alerts viewers to the risks and consequences of opioid abuse.