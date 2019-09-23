UNCURED Featured In New Tour Tips (Top 5) Episode; Video
September 23, 2019, 9 minutes ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Tour Tips (Top 5), technical death metal band Uncured recommend tips for being on tour:
Catch Uncured on tour with Lacuna Coil and All That Remains. Dates below.
Dates:
September
23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music
27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
28 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Live
30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
October
1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
2 - Berkley, CA - The UC Theatre
3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
5 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory
6 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
7 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
9 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
10 - Minot, ND - The 'O' Riginal Bar
11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
12 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note
13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live
16 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
17 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
19 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live