December 27, 2018, an hour ago

UNCURED Performs HATEBREED's "Destroy Everything" With JAMEY JASTA At Summer Breeze 2018; Video

Hatebreed frontman, Jamey Jasta, joined Uncured on stage at Summer Breeze 2018 in Dinkelsbuhl, Bavaria for their performance of Hatebreed's "Destroy Everything". Watch video footage below:

Uncured are currently hard at work on their much-anticipated, sophomore full-length offering, due out via Seek and Strike worldwide mid-2019.

Throughout 2018, Uncured toured heavily alongside such metal luminaries as Children Of Bodom, Cradle Of Filth, DevilDriver and Soulfly, just to name a few. The performed to hundreds of thousands as direct support to Jamey Jasta across European festivals.



