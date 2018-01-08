UNCURED - "Petrified" Solo Breakdown Video Streaming

In the new video below, Rex and Zak Cox from Uncured breakdown Rex's ending solo and Zak's rhythm section from their song "Petrified", featured on their debut album, Medusa.

Uncured will be joining Cradle Of Filth and Jinger for a massive North American tour, kicking off in Dallas, TX on March 29th.

Tour dates:

March
27 - Sala Corona - Mexico City, MX *
29 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX
30 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX
31 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

April
2 - Revolution Live - Ft. Lauderdale, FL
3 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA
5 - Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA
6 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
7 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY
8 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA
10 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC
11 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON
12 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI
13 - The Forge - Joliet, IL
14 - Music Hall Minneapolis - Minneapolis, MN
16 - The Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO
17 - Rockwell at the Complex - Salt Lake City, UT
19 - The Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA
20 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ
21 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA
22 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

* Cradle Of Filth only

