UNCURED Release “Opium Den” Music Video

Progressive death metal band, Uncured, have released a video for the track “Opium Den”.

"91 people die every day from an opioid overdose." - US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

"Opium Den" is an exposé that explores the consequences of opioid addiction. Directed by David Brodsky, metal's iconic film-maker, the video is a harsh microcosm that illustrates the impact of opioid abuse while still capturing the humanity of the disease's victims. “Opium Den” vividly depicts how the disease of opioid addiction can attack any family, putting even children at risk. We hope it alerts viewers to the risks and consequences of opioid abuse.