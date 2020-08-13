UNCURED Release Video For Cover Of AMERICA Classic "Ventura Highway"
New York-based progressive death metal band, Uncured, have released a video for their take on America's 1972 summer-time classic, "Ventura Highway". The track is featured on the group's Uncovered, Vol. 1 EP, released back in April. Watch below.
Tracklisting:
"Ventura Highway" (America cover)
"Sabotage" (Beastie Boys cover)
"Roots Bloody Roots" (Sepultura cover)
"The Great Southern Trendkill" (Pantera cover)
"Disciple" (Slayer cover)
"Ventura Highway" video: