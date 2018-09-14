UNCURED Reveal “Terminal” Single; Ink Deal With Seek And Strike

Uncured deliver a savage blast of extreme, technical metal brilliance with their new single “Terminal,” which can be streamed on Spotify. Fraternal brothers and co-lead frontmen (vocals, guitars), Rex and Zak Cox, are the next wave of young guitar virtuosos coming up and you can easily hear those dynamics all over this track.

The band are currently hard at work on their much-anticipated, sophomore full-length offering, due out via Seek and Strike world-wide mid-2019.

Throughout 2018, Uncured toured heavily alongside such metal luminaries as Children Of Bodom, Cradle of Filth, DevilDriver and Soulfly, just to name a few. However, it was this past month, which saw them play to over hundreds of thousands, as direct support to Jamey Jasta across European festivals.