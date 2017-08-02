UNCURED - “Stygian Pit” Tutorial Video Streaming

In the new video below, Rex and Zak Cox of the progressive death metal band Uncured show you how to play the bridge (aka, the "Concussion Section") from their song "Stygian Pit" off their album Medusa.

Uncured have two more tours on the 2017 calendar. First, DevilDriver, 36 Crazyfists, Cane Hill and Tetrarch from August 18th to September 22nd. Then Children Of Bodom, Carach Angren and Lost Society from October 31st until December 1st.