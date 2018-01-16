UNCURED To Support SOULFLY On North American Tour Dates

Progressive death metal band, Uncured, kicks off 2018 with a bang joining the Point Blank With Soulfly (Nailbomb Set) Tour, alongside Today Is The Day and Lodi Kong. The band will follow that up with a tour supporting Cradle Of Filth and Jinger across North America, which kicks off in Dallas on March 29th.

Says the band: "We released our first album, Medusa, in March of 2016 and within just a week of the release we went out on our first tour with Katatonia. Uncured's first stage performance ever was opening for Katatonia in front of a sold-out crowd in Washington DC. Since that debut we have played another 74 shows across North America, touring with bands such as DevilDriver and Children Of Bodom. We have all been blown away by the positive fan response to us in our first 6 months of touring and we have made tons of new friends on the road.

"We are very excited to get back on the road in 2018 and already have two North American tours announced. The first is 29 dates with Soulfly, which includes 19 shows in Canada. Immediately after this Uncured will play 24 dates with Cradle Of Filth as part of their Cryptoriana World Tour. Uncured is excited and honoured to be playing with these two iconic metal bands. We hope to add one more major tour in the summer before returning to the studio to record our second album.

"Medusa was named as one of the "10 Best Metal Albums" of 2017 by AXS.com, and the record has set a high bar for us in writing our second album. Uncured is constantly working on new music, and we have already recorded a few pre-production tracks. Our second album will be heavier and darker than Medusa, but will also retain many of Medusa's groovier elements. We expect to release the new record in early 2019, hopefully followed by several tours around the globe."

Tour dates:

February

24 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar

25 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Hard Rock Lake Tahoe

27 - Bend, OR - Domino Room

March

1 - Victoria, BC - Upstairs Cabaret

2 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria

5 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

6 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

7 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

9 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid

10 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crock's

13 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

14 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

15 - Trois-Rivieres, QC - Rock Cafe le Stage

16 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar

17 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

18 - London, ON - London Music Hall

20 - Seabrook, NH - Chop Shop *

21 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon *

* no Today Is The Day

March

27 - Sala Corona - Mexico City, MX *

29 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

30 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

31 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

April

2 - Revolution Live - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

3 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

5 - Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

7 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

8 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

10 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

11 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

12 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

13 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

14 - Music Hall Minneapolis - Minneapolis, MN

16 - The Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

17 - Rockwell at the Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - The Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

20 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

21 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

22 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

* Cradle Of Filth only