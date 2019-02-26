Underage Sex Trial For DAVID LEE ROTH Impersonator To Begin In March

A man charged with underage sexual interference dating back more than a decade, and who has pretended to be American rock star David Lee Roth for many years, will remain in custody after a bail review decision in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on Monday, reports Chilliwack Progress.

David Paul Kuntz-Angel, who has several other aliases, has been in custody for over a year in the bizarre case dating back to 2006. Details of the bail review evidence cannot be reported due to a publication ban, but his trial is set to go ahead on March 4th.

Over the past several months, Kuntz-Angel has insisted he is innocent and claims the charges against him amount to malicious prosecution.

Last year he said he planned to make an application for a writ of habeas corpus, a move to argue he’s been unlawfully detained. He also said the Crown was misleading the court and suggested Crown lawyer Sandra Di Curzio had involved in “conduct in bad faith.”

The case at bar against the 53-year-old Kuntz-Angel includes accusations he was grooming the complainant from the age of eight to 19, when she complained to police.

