Underground ‘90s Act AUTUMN SILENCE To Have Recordings Reissued; Features KING DIAMOND Drummer Matt Thompson

Divebomb Records has announced the March 10th, release of remastered, reissued and long out-of-print recordings from early-‘90s progressive metal band Autumn Silence — three of which feature King Diamond drummer Matt Thompson and former Heir Apparent/Tomorrow’s Outlook vocalist Mike Gorham.



Long sought after by progressive metal collectors, the Winter’s Calling and Echoes In The Garden EPs from Autumn Silence have long been out-of-print. Now—more than 20 years later—Divebomb Records is presenting Echoes In The Garden, the complete, 12-song discography collection of Autumn Silence, fully digitally remastered for the first by Jamie King at The Basement Recording, and released on a strictly limited edition CD. Featuring numerous never-before-seen archival photos supplied by the band, this extensive reissue features a full color 20-page booklet with a new in-depth, retrospective interview with Autumn Silence and the complete lyrics collection. Just 500 units of this limited edition release will pressed worldwide. Pre-orders for Echoes in the Garden can be placed through the Divebomb Records webstore by clicking here.



In 1991, Autumn Silence issued the Winter's Calling EP, utilizing a recording line-up of former Without Warning, Heir Apparent and Tomorrow’s Outlook vocalist Mike Gorham, guitarist Rich Logan, keyboardist Kevin Kerry Boyce, bassist Chris Eike, and James Alexander on drums. In 1994, Matt Thompson replaced Alexander on the drums for the band’s second EP, titled Echoes In The Garden. The group disbanded in 1996, with Thompson going on to play drums for Grammy Award-nominated heavy metal solo musician and Mercyful Fate vocalist King Diamond.

Tracklisting:

Winter’s Calling EP – 1991

“Winter’s Calling”

“Pain Fills My Eyes”

“Dreaming”

T.M.P. Sessions

“Ludicrous Speed”

Echoes In The Garden EP – 1994

“So This Is Home”

“Le Penseur”

“Echoes In The Garden”

“Midnight Divine” Sessions – 1989-1990

“Mirror Of Prodigy” (previously unreleased)

“Doubtful Expectations” (previously unreleased)

Live Rehearsal Demos – 1991

“Autumn Silence” (previously unreleased)

“A Prayer For The Dying” (previously unreleased)

Bonus Track

“Echoes In The Garden (Modifca)” (previously unreleased)

“Winter’s Calling”: