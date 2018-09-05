UNDEROATH Announce Addition Of CROWN THE EMPIRE To Fall Tour
September 5, 2018, 2 hours ago
Underoath have announced the addition of Crown the Empire to their forthcoming Erase Me Tour, which kicks off November 2nd in Nashville and wraps in mid-December.
Previously announced support acts include Dance Gavin Dance and The Plot in You.
The Erase Me Tour is the band's first major market headline tour in support of their new album Erase Me (Fearless Records), which recently debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. The tour finds Underoath returning to many markets they previously sold out on their incredibly successful Rebirth Tour.
The band is slated to perform at several landmark venues, such as The Shrine in Los Angeles. Underoath will close out the tour with their first-ever headline arena show at The Sun Dome in their hometown of Tampa. This date serves as the band's sole appearance in its native Florida this year.
Dates:
November
2 - — Nashville, TN — War Memorial
3 — Memphis, TN — Minglewood Hall
4 — New Orleans, LA — The Joy Theater
6 — Austin, TX — Stubbs
8 — Phoenix, AZ — Marquee Theatre
9 — Los Angeles, CA — The Shrine Expo Hall
10 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl
12 — Salt Lake City, UT — Union
13 — Boise, ID — Revolution Concert Hall
15 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom
16 — Spokane, WA — The Knitting Factory
17 — Calgary, AB — MacEwan Hall
19 — Vancouver, BC — The Vogue Theater
20 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SODO
23 — Denver, CO — The Ogden Theater
24 — Denver, CO — The Ogden Theater
26 — Omaha, NE — Sokol Auditorium
27 — Kansas City, MO — Arvest Bank Theatre
28 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theater
December
1 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
2 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall
5 — New York, NY — Playstation Theater
7 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount
8 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium
9 —Philadelphia, PA — The Electric Factory
11 — Norfolk, VA — The NorVa
12 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore
13 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
14 — Tampa, FL — The Sun Dome