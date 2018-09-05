UNDEROATH Announce Addition Of CROWN THE EMPIRE To Fall Tour

Underoath have announced the addition of Crown the Empire to their forthcoming Erase Me Tour, which kicks off November 2nd in Nashville and wraps in mid-December.

Previously announced support acts include Dance Gavin Dance and The Plot in You.

The Erase Me Tour is the band's first major market headline tour in support of their new album Erase Me (Fearless Records), which recently debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. The tour finds Underoath returning to many markets they previously sold out on their incredibly successful Rebirth Tour.

The band is slated to perform at several landmark venues, such as The Shrine in Los Angeles. Underoath will close out the tour with their first-ever headline arena show at The Sun Dome in their hometown of Tampa. This date serves as the band's sole appearance in its native Florida this year.

Dates:

November

2 - — Nashville, TN — War Memorial

3 — Memphis, TN — Minglewood Hall

4 — New Orleans, LA — The Joy Theater

6 — Austin, TX — Stubbs

8 — Phoenix, AZ — Marquee Theatre

9 — Los Angeles, CA — The Shrine Expo Hall

10 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl

12 — Salt Lake City, UT — Union

13 — Boise, ID — Revolution Concert Hall

15 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom

16 — Spokane, WA — The Knitting Factory

17 — Calgary, AB — MacEwan Hall

19 — Vancouver, BC — The Vogue Theater

20 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SODO

23 — Denver, CO — The Ogden Theater

24 — Denver, CO — The Ogden Theater

26 — Omaha, NE — Sokol Auditorium

27 — Kansas City, MO — Arvest Bank Theatre

28 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theater

December

1 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

2 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall

5 — New York, NY — Playstation Theater

7 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount

8 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

9 —Philadelphia, PA — The Electric Factory

11 — Norfolk, VA — The NorVa

12 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

13 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

14 — Tampa, FL — The Sun Dome