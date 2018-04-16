UNDERØATH Land On Billboard Chart With Erase Me Album

Underøath released their sixth album, Erase Me, on April 6th via Fearless Records. The album has debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart.

“When we decided to make a new album, we didn’t know what it would sound like, what the response would be or exactly who’d be interested. Finding out we have the #4 album in the country is just insanity,” said the band in a joint statement. “The response has been more than we could have hoped for and we’re still processing it all. In the streaming age we’re in, when money is spent on an album, we know it’s a conscious effort to support and we don’t take that for granted. Incredibly grateful today. Enjoy Erase Me. Dig in. Play it loud. 2018 is just getting started.”

“We challenged our creative boundaries in the roll out of this incredible album, to create a campaign as defining and defiant as the music," explained Jenny Reader, Vice President of Marketing and Project Management for Fearless Records. "We are so proud to be a part of this new era for a seminal band, with the ability to now reach new audiences, redefining what the genre of rock is capable of. This is just the beginning.”

Reader and Underøath manager Randy Nichols spearheaded the viral marketing campaign behind Erase Me, which included hand-scrawled CDs with the words “Erase Me” arriving at fan’s homes prior to the album announcement, a cleverly disguised website countdown clock and mysterious billboards popping up nationwide.

Erase Me was written and recorded over the summer of 2017 with producer Matt Squire (Panic! At The Disco, 3OH!3) and mixed by Ken Andrews (Failure, Jimmy Eat World). Get the album at retailers and digital service providers.

Tracklisting:

"It Has To Start Somewhere"

"Rapture"

"On My Teeth"

"Wake Me"

"Bloodlust"

"Sink With Me"

"ihateit"

"Hold Your Breath"

"No Frame"

"In Motion"

"I Gave Up"

“Rapture” video:

"On My Teeth" video:

Underøath launch the Nø Fix Tour on April 20th. Tickets for the band’s North American headlining dates include a download of Erase Me, with tickets and VIP packages available via Underoath777.com.

Nø Fix Tour dates:

April

20 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous

27 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville

28 - Sunrise, FL - Fort Rock

30 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

May

1 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

3 - Knoxville, TN - Mill and Mine

4 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion

5 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

6 - Bethlehem, PA - The Sands

8 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

9 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale

11 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom

12 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids

14 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

15 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s

16 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s

18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range

19 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

20 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz

22 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

25 - Little Rock, AR - Metroplex

26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

June

15 - Paris, France - Download Festival Paris

16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehi

22-24 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

22-24 - Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival

23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Aerodrome Festival

29 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid

30 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera on Air

July

12-14 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

13 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA

28-29 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal

August

24 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

25 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

* Dance Gavin Dance, Veil Of Maya and Limbs open on the North American headlining dates

Underøath is:

Grant Brandell (bass)

Spencer Chamberlain (vocals)

Chris Dudley (keyboards)

Aaron Gillespie (drums/vocals)

Tim McTague (guitar)

James Smith (guitar)

(Photo - Nick Fancher)