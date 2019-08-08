UNDEROATH Premier "Wake Me" Music Video

Underoath have dropped a new video, for the song "Wake Me". Watch below:

In other Underoath news, the Grammy-nominated band recently released the deluxe edition of Erase Me, out now via Fearless Records. The deluxe features the original album and includes the additional tracks "Loneliness" and "Another Life", acoustic versions of "Wake Me" and their cover of Nirvana's "Heart Shaped Box", and a 3Teeth remix of the Grammy-nominated track, "On My Teeth".

Underoath are in the middle of a summer tour with Korn and Alice In Chains. Find their complete tour itinerary here.