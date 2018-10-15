UNDEROATH Release "ihateit" Music Video

Fresh off an electrifying performance at the Aftershock Festival over the weekend, where singer Spencer Chamberlain performed while still nursing a still-healing broken foot that he sustained during the band's previous appearance at Riot Fest, Underoath have released the cinematic and thematically arresting video for "ihateit".

"The 'ihateit' video is a glimpse into what it's like to feel alienated, to need something you shouldn't need, to feel trapped and isolated and to feel like you have to keep returning to that place to find solace - it's a vicious cycle," said Underoath's Aaron Gillespie.

The band is gearing up to hit the road on its Erase Me tour with Dance Gavin Dance, Crown The Empire, and The Plot In You in tow. The trek marks Underoath's first major market headline tour in support of their new album Erase Me (Fearless Records), which recently debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. The tour finds Underoath returning to many markets they previously sold out on their incredibly successful Rebirth tour.

Dates:

November

2 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial

3 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

4 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater

6 - Austin, TX - Stubbs

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine Expo Hall

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union

13 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert Hall

15 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

16 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory

17 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

19 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

23 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater

24 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater

26 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

27 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

December

1 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

2 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

5 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

7 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

8 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Electric Factory

11 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

12 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

14 - Tampa, FL - The Sun Dome