UNDERØATH To Release Erase Me Album In April; "Rapture" Music Video Streaming

Underøath, who have announced both the release of their sixth album, Erase Me (April 6th, Fearless Records), as well as a spate of worldwide tour dates, have unveiled the video for the song “Rapture”.

“I think we really wanted to capture something different with this video,” said guitar player Tim McTague of the video. “The song is so unique for Underøathand we have always been a visual band. I think being able to tell a visual story with an audible narrative that ties everything together is one of the things that makes Underøath special to fans. We are stoked to see the reaction.”

Erase Me was written and recorded over the summer of 2017 with producer Matt Squire (Panic! At The Disco, 3OH!3) and mixed by Ken Andrews (Failure, Jimmy Eat World). Album pre-orders, which include an instant download of “On My Teeth” and “Rapture” are available now - digital, physical. A deluxe white vinyl edition of the album was recently made available.

Tracklisting:

"It Has To Start Somewhere"

"Rapture"

"On My Teeth"

"Wake Me"

"Bloodlust"

"Sink With Me"

"ihateit"

"Hold Your Breath"

"No Frame"

"In Motion"

"I Gave Up"

"On My Teeth" video:

Underøath launch the Nø Fix Tour on April 20th. Tickets for the band’s North American headlining dates include a download of Erase Me, with tickets and VIP packages available via Underoath777.com.

Nø Fix Tour dates:

April

20 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous

27 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville

28 - Sunrise, FL - Fort Rock

30 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

May

1 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

3 - Knoxville, TN - Mill and Mine

4 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion

5 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

6 - Bethlehem, PA - The Sands

8 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

9 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale

11 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom

12 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids

14 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

15 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s

16 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s

18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range

19 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

20 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz

22 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

25 - Little Rock, AR - Metroplex

26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

June

15 - Paris, France - Download Festival Paris

16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehi

22-24 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

22-24 - Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival

23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Aerodrome Festival

29 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid

30 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera on Air

July

12-14 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

13 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA

28-29 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal

August

24 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

25 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

* Dance Gavin Dance, Veil Of Maya and Limbs open on the North American headlining dates

Underøath is:

Grant Brandell (bass)

Spencer Chamberlain (vocals)

Chris Dudley (keyboards)

Aaron Gillespie (drums/vocals)

Tim McTague (guitar)

James Smith (guitar)

(Photo - Nick Fancher)