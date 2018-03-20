UNDERØATH To Release Erase Me Album In April; "Rapture" Music Video Streaming
March 20, 2018, an hour ago
Underøath, who have announced both the release of their sixth album, Erase Me (April 6th, Fearless Records), as well as a spate of worldwide tour dates, have unveiled the video for the song “Rapture”.
“I think we really wanted to capture something different with this video,” said guitar player Tim McTague of the video. “The song is so unique for Underøathand we have always been a visual band. I think being able to tell a visual story with an audible narrative that ties everything together is one of the things that makes Underøath special to fans. We are stoked to see the reaction.”
Erase Me was written and recorded over the summer of 2017 with producer Matt Squire (Panic! At The Disco, 3OH!3) and mixed by Ken Andrews (Failure, Jimmy Eat World). Album pre-orders, which include an instant download of “On My Teeth” and “Rapture” are available now - digital, physical. A deluxe white vinyl edition of the album was recently made available.
Tracklisting:
"It Has To Start Somewhere"
"Rapture"
"On My Teeth"
"Wake Me"
"Bloodlust"
"Sink With Me"
"ihateit"
"Hold Your Breath"
"No Frame"
"In Motion"
"I Gave Up"
"On My Teeth" video:
Underøath launch the Nø Fix Tour on April 20th. Tickets for the band’s North American headlining dates include a download of Erase Me, with tickets and VIP packages available via Underoath777.com.
Nø Fix Tour dates:
April
20 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous
27 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville
28 - Sunrise, FL - Fort Rock
30 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
May
1 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
3 - Knoxville, TN - Mill and Mine
4 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion
5 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2
6 - Bethlehem, PA - The Sands
8 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
9 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale
11 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom
12 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids
14 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
15 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s
16 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s
18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range
19 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
20 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz
22 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre
23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
24 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
25 - Little Rock, AR - Metroplex
26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
June
15 - Paris, France - Download Festival Paris
16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehi
22-24 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival
22-24 - Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival
23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Aerodrome Festival
29 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid
30 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera on Air
July
12-14 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest
13 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA
28-29 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal
August
24 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival
25 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival
* Dance Gavin Dance, Veil Of Maya and Limbs open on the North American headlining dates
Underøath is:
Grant Brandell (bass)
Spencer Chamberlain (vocals)
Chris Dudley (keyboards)
Aaron Gillespie (drums/vocals)
Tim McTague (guitar)
James Smith (guitar)
(Photo - Nick Fancher)