UNE MISÈRE Launch Iceland: Beauty In Misery Documentary Series; Part 1 Streaming

Icelandic wrecking crew, Une Misère, will be unleashing their full length debut, Sermon, unto the world on November 1 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band launch their multi-part documentary series, Iceland: Beauty In Misery, which chronicles the bands grim relationship with the "picturesque" destination that has become a bucket-list location for the social media influencer elite. Watch Part 1, where the band discusses the often left out facts that Icelandic natives have to endure year-round, below:

Sermon was produced and mixed by Sky van Hoff with mastering completed by Svante Forsbäck. The album was engineered by Marco Bayatl, Sky Van Hoff and Marco Kollenz. The album artwork was created by Niklas Sundin.

The product of a modern age; the sonic nature of Une Misère cannot be easily defined. With an inherently heavy nature, the band sits somewhere on a vast spectrum of blackened hardcore and aggressive metal.

Sermon will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- CD Bundle (CD Jewel + Patch + 3 Buttons)

- Black w/ Gold Splatter Vinyl

- Vinyl Bundle (Black w/ Gold Splatter Vinyl + Patch + 3 Buttons)

Pre-order your copy of Sermon in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, here.

Tracklisting:

"Sin & Guilt"

"Sermon"

"Overlooked // Disregarded"

"Burdened // Suffering"

"Fallen Eyes"

"Beaten"

"Grave"

"Failures"

"Damages"

"Offering"

"Spiral"

"Voiceless"

"Sermon" video:

"Damages" video:

Une Misère are:

Jón Már Ásbjörnsson - Vocals

Finnbogi Örn Einarsson - Guitar and vocals

Fannar Már Oddsson - Guitar and vocals

Gunnar Ingi Jones - Guitar

Benjamín Bent Árnason - Drums

Þorsteinn Gunnar Friðriksson - Bass

(Photo - Asgeir Helgi)