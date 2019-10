UNE MISÈRE Launch Music Video For New Single "Failures"

Icelandic wrecking crew, Une Misère, will be unleashing their full length debut, Sermon, unto the world on November 1 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band releases the music video for their second single, "Failures". It was a family affair as the video was produced by the band with their very own Gunnar Ingi Jones handling the directing. With a special thanks to Kex Hostel and all the kids who helped make this video. Watch the music video below.

Jón Már Ásbjörnsson comments, "'Failures' is about my journey off of drugs. The realization, the sobering up, the withdrawals and the self loathing it brought with it. It's a song of anger and of regret but as it breaks down, it becomes this release that one needs. It keeps me sober. The song goes out to the straight edge kids out there."

Sermon was produced and mixed by Sky van Hoff with mastering completed by Svante Forsbäck. The album was engineered by Marco Bayatl, Sky Van Hoff and Marco Kollenz. The album artwork was created by Niklas Sundin.

The product of a modern age; the sonic nature of Une Misère cannot be easily defined. With an inherently heavy nature, the band sits somewhere on a vast spectrum of blackened hardcore and aggressive metal.

Sermon will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- CD Bundle (CD Jewel + Patch + 3 Buttons)

- Black w/ Gold Splatter Vinyl

- Vinyl Bundle (Black w/ Gold Splatter Vinyl + Patch + 3 Buttons)

Pre-order your copy of Sermon in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, here.

Tracklisting:

"Sin & Guilt"

"Sermon"

"Overlooked // Disregarded"

"Burdened // Suffering"

"Fallen Eyes"

"Beaten"

"Grave"

"Failures"

"Damages"

"Offering"

"Spiral"

"Voiceless"

"Sermon" video:

"Damages" video:

Iceland: Beauty In Misery documentary series:

Une Misère are:

Jón Már Ásbjörnsson - Vocals

Finnbogi Örn Einarsson - Guitar and vocals

Fannar Már Oddsson - Guitar and vocals

Gunnar Ingi Jones - Guitar

Benjamín Bent Árnason - Drums

Þorsteinn Gunnar Friðriksson - Bass

(Photo - Asgeir Helgi)