UNE MISÈRE Nominated For Two Icelandic Music Awards

Icelandic wrecking crew Une Misère's 2019 is shaping up to be another landmark year having been nominated and performed a memorable live show at Iceland's annual People's Choice Awards last month as well as scheduled appearances at both Summer Breeze and Metal Days in the coming months, Today, the band is proud to announce they have been nominated for two awards at the Icelandic Music Awards. Similar to the US version of the Grammys, the Icelandic Music Awards recognizes the band with nominations for Best Newcomer and Best Rock Song for "Wounds".

For the Best Newcomer category, fans are encourages to cast their vote for Une Misère here.

Une Misère's vocalist Jón Már Ásbjörnsson comments, "We are humbled surely for these nominations for the Icelandic Music Awards. Both in the category Best Newcomer and Best Rock Song - the recognition of us for what we are and what we do is good. Recordings for our full length album has begun and it is going according to plan. It won’t be long until we can release it for the world to hear. With a huge help from Nuclear Blast, our sermon will be heard all around the world."

As mentioned earlier, the band is currently recording at Sandlaugin Studios in Iceland. Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming studio album.

Recently the band released the music video for their song, "Damages". The song was recorded by Leifur Örn Kaldal Eiríksson at Lightweight Studios and was mixed by Sky Van Hoff and mastered by Svante Forsbäck. The video was directed by Amy Haslehurst. Watch below.

The band commented about the song, "'Damages' is about being at your breaking point. It is about being at the very edge and falling over. 'Damages' is about facing the fact that mental diseases may never be cured; although the person can get better, one may never be fully rid of it. Depression, anxiety, addiction and so forth - they will always be there. The shadows - they will always be there. They will follow you - into the grave."

Une Misère live:

July

21-27 - Metal Days - Tolmin, Slovenia

August

14-17 - Summerbreeze - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany

Lineup:

Jón Már Ásbjörnsson - Vocals

Finnbogi Örn Einarsson - Guitar and vocals

Fannar Már Oddsson - Guitar and vocals

Gunnar Ingi Jones - Guitar

Benjamín Bent Árnason - Drums

Þorsteinn Gunnar Friðriksson - Bass