UNE MISÈRE Premier "Grave" Music Video; Debut Album Out Now

Icelandic wrecking crew, Une Misère, have unleashed their full-length debut, Sermon, available via Nuclear Blast Records.

Says the band: "We could not be happier with the fact that the album is finally released. This album is a culmination of hard work, long hours and many tears cried. The album is a definite introduction to us and what we stand for. For those who have followed us from day one, thank you, so much. And to those who are just getting to know us, we hope this will be a longlasting relationship.

"We want to thank Nuclear Blast, AISAmusic, Avocado Booking and everyone involved from the bottom of our hearts.

"We are releasing our third single along with the album. 'Grave'... 'Grave' is a mantra. 'Grave' is a statement. 'Grave' is a challenge. To never back down, never give in and never give up. No matter how much you are beaten down, no matter how many times you fail. No Wound Too Deep. We hope you enjoy as we have."

Sermon was produced and mixed by Sky van Hoff with mastering completed by Svante Forsbäck. The album was engineered by Marco Bayatl, Sky Van Hoff and Marco Kollenz. The album artwork was created by Niklas Sundin.

Available formats:

- CD Jewel

- CD Bundle (CD Jewel + Patch + 3 Buttons)

- Black w/ Gold Splatter Vinyl

- Vinyl Bundle (Black w/ Gold Splatter Vinyl + Patch + 3 Buttons)

Order your copy of Sermon in the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Sin & Guilt"

"Sermon"

"Overlooked // Disregarded"

"Burdened // Suffering"

"Fallen Eyes"

"Beaten"

"Grave"

"Failures"

"Damages"

"Offering"

"Spiral"

"Voiceless"

"Sermon" video:

"Damages" video:

Une Misère are:

Jón Már Ásbjörnsson - Vocals

Finnbogi Örn Einarsson - Guitar and vocals

Fannar Már Oddsson - Guitar and vocals

Gunnar Ingi Jones - Guitar

Benjamín Bent Árnason - Drums

Þorsteinn Gunnar Friðriksson - Bass

(Photo - Asgeir Helgi)