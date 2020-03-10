UNE MISÈRE Release “Fallen Eyes” Music Video

Icelandic wrecking crew, Une Misère, unleashed their debut full-length album, Sermon, unto the world via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band release the music video for the song "Fallen Eyes" just in time for the kick-off of their US tour with headliners Thy Art Is Murder on the Human Target North American Tour 2020.

Une Misère have had quite a year with three nominations at the Icelandic Music Awards 2020 in the following categories: "Performer of the Year", "Rock Album Of The Year" and "Rock Song Of The Year" as well as two nominations at the Icelandic Listeners Awards for "Album of the Year" and "Rock Performer of the Year".

March

12 - Philadelphia - Theatre of Living Arts *

13 - Baltimore - Baltimore Soundstage*

14 - Richmond - Canal Club*

15 - Charlotte - Amos Southend*

17 - West Palm Beach - The Kelsey Theater*

18 - Tampa - The Orpheum*

19 - Atlanta - The Masquerade*

20 - New Orleans - One Eyed Jacks*

21 - Houston - The Secret Group*

22 - Dallas - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill*

23 - San Antonio - Paper Tiger*

25 - Mesa - Club Red*

26 - San Diego - SOMA Sidestage*

27 - Los Angeles - 1720*

28 - San Jose - The Ritz (San Jose)*

30 - Seattle - El Corazon*

31 - Portland - Hawthorne Theater*

April

1 - Vancouver - Rickshaw Theatre*

3 - Edmonton - The Starlite Room*

4 - Calgary - Dickens Pub*

6 - Salt Lake City - The Greek Station ^

7 - Denver - The Oriental Theater^

8 - Lawrence - The Bottleneck^

9 - St. Louis - The Ready Room^

10 - Chicago - Reggie's Rock Club^

11 - Detroit - St. Andrew's Hall^

12 - Toronto - The Opera House^

13 - Montreal - Theatre Fairmount^

14 - New York - The Gramercy Theatre^

15 - Worcester - The Palladium^

* - with Une Misère

^ - with Extinction A.D.