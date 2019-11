UNE MISÈRE Unveil Part 5 Of Their Iceland: Beauty In Misery Documentary

Icelandic wrecking crew, Une Misère, unleashed their debut full length album, Sermon, unto the world last Friday via Nuclear Blast Records.

Une Misère launched their multi-part documentary series entitled Iceland: Beauty In Misery which chronicles the bands grim relationship with the "picturesque" destination that has become a bucket-list location for the social media influencer elite.

Today, the band releases the fifth installment of the doc where they discuss their passion for their music and expanding the reach of their music to outside of Iceland.

Watch Part 1, where the band discusses the often left out facts that Icelandic natives have to endure year-round:

In Part 2, the band discusses how growing up in Iceland is very isolating. Watch as they detail how this separation influenced them to create the art that they wish was present in their daily life in Iceland:

In part 3, the band discusses how they were introduced to music and their experiences with the Icelandic music-scene which has its limitations or "roof" due to Iceland having a limited population and being secluded from the rest of the world.

In part 4 they detail their beginning and how they have shaped their image and sound to present a complete package.

Sermon was produced and mixed by Sky van Hoff with mastering completed by Svante Forsbäck. The album was engineered by Marco Bayatl, Sky Van Hoff and Marco Kollenz. The album artwork was created by Niklas Sundin.

The product of a modern age; the sonic nature of Une Misère cannot be easily defined. With an inherently heavy nature, the band sits somewhere on a vast spectrum of blackened hardcore and aggressive metal.

Sermon will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- CD Bundle (CD Jewel + Patch + 3 Buttons)

- Black w/ Gold Splatter Vinyl

- Vinyl Bundle (Black w/ Gold Splatter Vinyl + Patch + 3 Buttons)

Pre-order your copy of Sermon in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, here.

Tracklisting:

"Sin & Guilt"

"Sermon"

"Overlooked // Disregarded"

"Burdened // Suffering"

"Fallen Eyes"

"Beaten"

"Grave"

"Failures"

"Damages"

"Offering"

"Spiral"

"Voiceless"

"Sermon" video:

"Damages" video:

Une Misère are:

Jón Már Ásbjörnsson - Vocals

Finnbogi Örn Einarsson - Guitar and vocals

Fannar Már Oddsson - Guitar and vocals

Gunnar Ingi Jones - Guitar

Benjamín Bent Árnason - Drums

Þorsteinn Gunnar Friðriksson - Bass

(Photo - Asgeir Helgi)