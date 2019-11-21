UNE MISÈRE Unveil Part 6 Of Their Iceland: Beauty In Misery Documentary

Icelandic wrecking crew, Une Misère, recently unleashed their debut full length album, Sermon, unto the world via Nuclear Blast Records.

Une Misère launched their multi-part documentary series entitled Iceland: Beauty In Misery which chronicles the bands grim relationship with the "picturesque" destination that has become a bucket-list location for the social media influencer elite.

Today, the band releases the sixth instalment of the doc where they discuss how they are meeting and working with people and organizations with similar visions. One of the notable names who has believed in the band since their first encounter is Walter Hoeijmakers, the artistic director at Roadburn Festival. It was at the 2018 festival that the band delivered an epic performance that cemented their name in Iceland's music scene.

Watch all six segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

Part 6:

Sermon was produced and mixed by Sky van Hoff with mastering completed by Svante Forsbäck. The album was engineered by Marco Bayatl, Sky Van Hoff and Marco Kollenz. The album artwork was created by Niklas Sundin.

The product of a modern age; the sonic nature of Une Misère cannot be easily defined. With an inherently heavy nature, the band sits somewhere on a vast spectrum of blackened hardcore and aggressive metal.

Sermon is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- CD Bundle (CD Jewel + Patch + 3 Buttons)

- Black w/ Gold Splatter Vinyl

- Vinyl Bundle (Black w/ Gold Splatter Vinyl + Patch + 3 Buttons)

Order your copy of Sermon in the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Sin & Guilt"

"Sermon"

"Overlooked // Disregarded"

"Burdened // Suffering"

"Fallen Eyes"

"Beaten"

"Grave"

"Failures"

"Damages"

"Offering"

"Spiral"

"Voiceless"

"Sermon" video:

"Damages" video:

Une Misère are:

Jón Már Ásbjörnsson - Vocals

Finnbogi Örn Einarsson - Guitar and vocals

Fannar Már Oddsson - Guitar and vocals

Gunnar Ingi Jones - Guitar

Benjamín Bent Árnason - Drums

Þorsteinn Gunnar Friðriksson - Bass

(Photo - Asgeir Helgi)