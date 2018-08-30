UNEARTH Announce Fall North American Tour With FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, THE AGONY SCENE, TRAITORS

Following their summer long run on the final edition of the Van's Warped Tour, Unearth have announced a North American tour. This run is in advance of the release of their Century Media Records debut Extinction(s), due later this fall. The tour starts on November 2nd in Cambridge, MA and runs through November 18th in Detroit, MI, with Fit For An Autopsy. The Agony Scene and Traitors will round out the package.

Frontman Trevor Phipps on the upcoming tour and album: "Extinction(s) is coming and we'll be doing the first of many tours on the record this November. We are very much looking forward to showcasing more songs from the new album on this upcoming tour as well as playing material from our entire catalog. We're also excited to have Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene and Traitors join this stacked bill."

The first single from Extinction(s) entitled "Incinerate" was unleashed earlier this summer and can be streamed below. More details on the album, including pre-order info, will be released soon.

Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Body Count, Gojira, Thy Art Is Murder, Silent Planet) handled the production duties for Extinction(s) at Graphic Nature Studios.

After an awe-inspiring 20 years of blazing trails and dominating stages, Unearth is now institutionalized as a relentless force in heavy metal, standing the test of time with consistently triumphant creative output, tireless road warrior resilience, Blue Collar style workmanship and a resolute determination to deliver the goods.

With well over 650,000 worldwide album sales, Unearth's continued staying power has also hinged on their highly interactive and toweringly heavy live performances.

Tour dates:

November

2 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

4 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

5 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

6 - Fayetteville, NC - The Drunk Horse Pub

7 - Ocala, FL - The Alchemy Ballroom

8 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's Live

9 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

13 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

16 - St. Louis, MO - The Firebird

17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

18 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

Unearth lineup:

Trevor Phipps - Vocals

Ken Susi - Guitars

Buz McGrath - Guitars

Nick Pierce -Drums

Chris O'Toole - Bass