UNEARTH Announces Eastern Canadian Tour With DARKEST HOUR, THE AGONY SCENE

November 29th saw the release of the seventh studio album from Unearth, Extinction(s), via Century Media Records. Following their recent US tour in support of the release, Unearth is now heading North of the border to Eastern Canada. They will be joined by Darkest Hour and The Agony Scene. The jaunt kicks off January 31st in Quebec City, QC and rolls through February 8th in Toronto ON. A complete list of dates can be found below.

"We are coming for you Eastern Canada! Our co-headlining tour with our brothers in Darkest Hour is rolling through the provinces of Quebec and Ontario this February. You've long been one of our favorite places to play on the planet and we are looking forward to coming back to support our new album Extinction(s) as well as riffing through songs from our entire catalog. Having our friends in The Agony Scene along for the ride will make this tour one to remember. See you all soon," says frontman Trevor Phipps.

Dates:

January

31 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

February

2 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

3 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

5 - Kingston, ON - Overtime

6 - Barrie, ON - The Foxx

7 - London, ON - Rum Runners

8 - Toronto ON - Hard Luck

Lineup:

Trevor Phipps - Vocals

Ken Susi - Guitars

Buz McGrath - Guitars

Nick Pierce -Drums

Chris O'Toole - Bass