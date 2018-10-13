UNEARTH Announces Second Leg Of US Tour

Unearth have confirmed a November 23rd release date for their new album, Extinction(s), via Century Media Records. In support of the album, Unearth will hit the road this November with Fit For An Autopsy. The first leg of the tour has The Agony Scene and Traitors rounding out the package. These shows run from November 2nd through November 18th.

Unearth has announced a second leg of the tour, which kicks off November 19th in Cincinnati, OH. Again they will hit the road with Fit For An Autopsy and The Agony Scene. I Am will join the tour beginning on November 23rd. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Vocalist Trevor Phipps on the tour announcement:

"The feedback for this tour has been great, so we've decided to make it a full coast to coast run. Fit for an Autopsy and the Agony Scene will be continuing on with us on the western portion while I AM will take the place of Traitors starting November 23."

He continues, "We're excited to get back on the road and play songs from our new record 'Extinction(s)' as well as songs from our entire catalog."

New dates:

November (with Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene)

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club

20 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

21 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock



November (with Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene, I Am)

23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

26 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

27 - Portland, OR - Dante's

28 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

30 - Los Angeles, CA - Union

December (with Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene, I Am)

1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Body Count, Gojira, Thy Art Is Murder, Silent Planet) handled the production duties for Extinction(s) at Graphic Nature Studios.

The album will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- LP - Tiger’s Eye (Yellow Smoke) – Limited to 600 copies (Available in stores and online in North America)

- LP - Clear Smoke – Limited to 200 copies (exclusively available at FYE)

- LP - Clear Blue – Limited to 200 copies (Band Exclusive available Unearth’s webstore)

- LP + CD – Orange (availability in stores and online in Europe)

- LP + CD – Dark Green – Limited to 100 copies (exclusively available at cmdistro.de)

- Digital & Streaming

Pre-order via the following links:

- Various music services

- Band Store (T-Shirt bundles & band exclusive clear blue)

- Century Media US Store (Tiger’s Eye LP and CD)

- Century Media Europe/CM Distro Store (Exclusive dark green LP and CDs)

- Apple Digital

- Amazon Digital

Tracklisting:

"Incinerate"

"Dust"

"Survivalist"

"Cultivation Of Infection"

"The Hunt Begins"

"Hard Lined Downfall"

"King Of The Arctic"

"Sidewinder"

"No Reprisal"

"One With The Sun"

"Survivalist" lyric video:

"Incinerate":